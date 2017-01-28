Hoosiers join thousands in D.C. for 'March for Life'

WASHINGTON -- Dozens of Hoosiers traveled to Washington, D.C. on Friday to participate in the ‘March for Life.’

Representatives from Indiana Right to Life say at least 40 charter busses, mostly filled with high school students, traveled east for the event.

A group of students from Concordia High School were part of that convoy.

Senior Ethan Dillman said participating in the event was important to him because it was a way to take their message directly to Capitol Hill.

“Why we march is just that those babies inside of a womb that they are under the law too. That they are given the rights that every other human is - they’re no different. I mean, they’re not outside, but that doesn’t mean they’re not human,” said Concordia High School Senior Ethan Dillman.

Vice President Mike Pence was also at the event Friday. He told the crowd that ending taxpayer-funded abortions is an important priority for president Trump.

