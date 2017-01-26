How to get a refund when a company closes

CARMEL, Ind. -- The Better Business Bureau and Indiana Attorney General’s office are advising customers stunned by sudden business closings to dispute the charges with their credit card companies.



Carmel live music venue The Warehouse closed for good Tuesday, leaving ticket holders scrambling for refunds to scheduled performances.



"Go back to the credit card company and ask if you can have credit back on that purchase, that would be one thing, and see if they've done anything at all to satisfy the obligations that they have ," said Tim Maniscalo, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.



The Warehouse customers who purchased tickets for upcoming shows contacted received an email letting them know about the closing, but the email made no mention of how to get your money back.



“Due to circumstances beyond our control, The Warehouse will be ceasing operations effective immediately, and no performances will take place,” read the email. “We appreciate your patronage over the years, and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”



The Warehouse’s phone number, website and Facebook page are all defunct.



A statement provided to RTV6 from The Warehouse owner Heather Ramsey did not mention how customers can get their money back.



“I am extremely disappointed that I will have to close the Warehouse. At this time, I am currently evaluating my options for the future and looking forward to my next endeavor,” Ramsey said in a statement to RTV6. “I don’t have any answers. I’m truly broken-hearted having to make this decision.”



According to the Fair Credit Billing Act, you can dispute a charge when you pay for goods or services you didn’t accept or that weren’t delivered as agreed.

Another option is to file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

An attorney for The Warehouse declined to comment on whether the venue plans to file for bankruptcy.

“At this time I am not able to answer or comment on anything matters regarding The Warehouse,” said attorney B.J. Brinkerhoff. “If and when I am in a position to do so, I will be happy to reach out.”

If a company files for bankruptcy, the court typically decides who receives a company’s assets.

Under Chapter 7 bankruptcy law, the money gained from selling the company’s assets goes first to back taxes, secured creditors and employees, according to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau says an option is to send the company a letter asking for a refund, because their mail may still be forwarded.

Depending upon how much the shuttered company owes you, you can also file a suit in small claims court.

If a retailer goes out of business, you may be able to get the product’s manufacturer to honor a warranty.



Musical act Tuck & Patti posted on their Facebook page that their January 26 show at The Warehouse was canceled and told ticket holders to call 317-661-1760 for refunds.



However, that phone number is no longer in service.



Musical acts were scheduled for January 28, February 11, June 16 and other dates.



The concert venue opened in 2014.

