How to get a refund when a company closes

"Go back to the credit card company and ask if you can have credit back on that purchase, that would be one thing, and see if they've done anything at all to satisfy the obligations that they have ," said Tim Maniscalo, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.
The Warehouse customers who purchased tickets for upcoming shows contacted received an email letting them know about the closing, but the email made no mention of how to get your money back.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, The Warehouse will be ceasing operations effective immediately, and no performances will take place,” read the email. “We appreciate your patronage over the years, and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”
The Warehouse’s phone number, website and Facebook page are all defunct.
A statement provided to RTV6 from The Warehouse owner Heather Ramsey did not mention how customers can get their money back.
“I am extremely disappointed that I will have to close the Warehouse. At this time, I am currently evaluating my options for the future and looking forward to my next endeavor,” Ramsey said in a statement to RTV6. “I don’t have any answers. I’m truly broken-hearted having to make this decision.”
According to the Fair Credit Billing Act, you can dispute a charge when you pay for goods or services you didn’t accept or that weren’t delivered as agreed.