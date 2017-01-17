How to report that annoying pothole you keep hitting

INDIANAPOLIS -- After you've hit that same pothole, in that same spot for what seems like the 10th time this week, it's time to do something about it.

You can actually report potholes to the proper road authorities.

If the road is a U.S. highway, state road or an interstate, it falls under INDOT's jurisdiction.

If that's the case, you can report it to one of INDOT's six district offices.

Check what district that section of road belongs to, then click here to find the correct phone number or email address.

If the road is an Indianapolis city road, you'll need to report it to the city.

Do that by clicking here, then find the spot on the road with the pothole.

The city also has an online map of all reported potholes. The red dots below are active potholes in the city. The other dots are fixed ones. To see just the actives potholes, click the lines in the top right, then legend, then uncheck the closed potholes.

Under certain circumstances, you can be reimbursed for damaged caused to your car by a pothole.

But be warned, it's rare to receive that check from Indianapolis.

Only about 6 percent, or 1 out of every 17 claims gets paid out.