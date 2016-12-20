How to survive if you fall through ice, and how to help someone else

INDIANAPOLIS -- Do you know what to do if you or someone you know falls through the ice?

It's a problem first responders say they have to deal with every year when the weather turns cold. And it's a situation where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Indiana State Police offer the following tips for rescuing yourself or another person who falls through the ice:

Before you go onto any ice for activities:

Check with local bait shops, lakeside resorts, or DNR officers, as they will have a good idea of regional ice conditions.

Leave a copy of your plans with a responsible person and include information on destination, planned activities, route of travel, and expected time of return.

Prepare a safety kit to assist you and/or others in the event of an emergency. This kit should include, at a minimum, a personal flotation device, ice picks specifically designed for self rescue, sounding device such as a whistle, a rescue rope bag, a flashlight, and a cell phone.

Check the ice thickness yourself, using an ice auger or other device. A minimum of 4' of clear ice is required for any activities, if the ice is not clear it typically means it has had warmer water run though it causing it to weaken.

Once on the ice, wear your personal flotation device at all times! (PFD)



If you fall through the ice:

Do not panic!

Begin to control your breathing and turn toward the direction from which you came. The ice is typically thicker the direction you came from, and you're likely closer to get back to shore.

Place your arms on top of the ice or, if you have ice picks, place the spikes of the ice picks into the top of the ice.

As you pull yourself onto the top of the ice with your arms or ice picks, vigorously kick your feet to assist in pushing your body up onto the ice.

Once completely out of the water, keep your body flat on the ice and roll away from the ice hole towards the shore, you may have to roll or crawl all the way off the ice.

When you are safely off the ice and out of immediate danger, take necessary precautions to avoid hypothermia.

To assist with the rescue of another person who has fallen through the ice:

Do not run onto the ice towards the hole where the victim is located! This typically leads to a second victim in the water.

Remember Preach, Reach, Throw, Row, Do not Go