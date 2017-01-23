Hundreds march in Indy for 'Right to Life' rally

INDIANAPOLIS -- On the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, about 500 men, women and children marched in downtown Indianapolis for a "Right to Life" rally.

Before the march, the event began with a memorial service for the lives lost from abortion.

At the service, 45 roses were carried on stage, representing those lives.

A white rose was also carried, representing women who've died from legalized abortions.

"Our communities are strong enough and vibrant enough that we would be able to take care of each and every human that came forward," Marc Tuttle, of Indianapolis Right to Life, said. "Our country, honestly, is better than abortion."

The group hopes the new administration will make efforts to ban abortions nationwide.