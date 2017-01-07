Hustler files lawsuit against city after new store rejected in Castleton

Katie Cox
10:20 PM, Jan 6, 2017
The company says they were incorrectly classified as an 'adult business'

INDIANAPOLIS -- An adult book store has filed a lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis after their request to open a new store in Castleton was rejected by the city council.

“Hustler Hollywood” had plans to open a new location on East 82nd Street near the Castleton Chuck-E-Cheese’s.

The council rejected their request and their appeal was voted down by the zoning appeals board last month.

According to the court documents, the company claims the city incorrectly classified them as an ‘adult business.’ They are seeking damages because they claim they had already signed a lease and started renovations before the board voted against them.

