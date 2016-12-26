I-69 from Bloomington to Martinsville is nearly a year behind schedule

Construction delays have pushed back the completion date of Section 5 of I-69 from last October to June 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A 21-mile section of an Interstate 69 project is nearly a year behind schedule.

The Bloomington Herald-Times reports that there was supposed to be a stoplight-free drive from Bloomington to Martinsville by now. Instead, contract disputes and permit issues mean there'll be a construction zone into next year.

The company hired to design and build the section is called Isolux Corsan USA. Company officials say the delay is due to bad soil tests and permitting, blaming the Indiana Finance Authority for not getting the right federal permission. However, the finance authority says the company is at fault.

The project completion date has been changed from last October to June next year.

