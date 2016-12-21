IACS waives adoption fees for anyone who donates an item from their wish lists

Give pets a good home for the holidays

Katie Cox
5:28 PM, Dec 20, 2016
1:56 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving all adoption fees starting Tuesday through Saturday in the hopes that some of their cats and dogs will find a loving home before the holiday.

WRTV
To adopt an animal for free all  you have to do is donate an item from the shelter’s Facebook or Amazon wish lists.

Adoption fees normally run $60 and include animal spay or neuter, micro-chip and vaccinations. All adoptable pets also come with a month of free pet insurance.

IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl hopes that waiving those fees for a limited time will help clear the shelter before the holidays, “All of our cats and dogs deserve to be in a home for the holiday season, sleeping in warm beds, surrounded by family and not alone in a kennel,” said Trennepohl.

