If your water tastes different on Friday - that's because it is - but it's still safe to drink

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you live in Indianapolis and your water seems a little different Friday morning, that's probably because it will be.

But don't be alarmed, the water company is switching the chlorine for a couple of months as a preventative procedure.

Citizens Energy Group will be temporarily changing the type of chlorine they use to treat their drinking water from Chloramines to free chlorine. The change is a normal preventative procedure that the company said helps to ensure the quality of your drinking water and will stay that way until March.

Because of the change, you might notice a slightly stronger chlorine odor and different taste.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Chloramines are disinfectants that have been used by water utility companies since the 1930s to treat drinking water. Free chlorine is a slightly stronger, slightly more effective version of water treatment.

The change should not affect the safety of your drinking water although, if you use a reverse osmosis system, you should verify that your filters are working appropriately for the new type of chlorine.

Customers with aquariums or sensitive plant species will also need to take steps to remove all types of chlorine from the water before using it.

Citizens Energy Group serves about 800,000 customers in the Indianapolis area.