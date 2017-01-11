IMPD car crashes from black ice on Indy's N. side

Matt McKinney
7:07 AM, Jan 11, 2017
45 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had minor injuries from a crash Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side.

The crash happened on the bridge of Township Line Road over I-465 around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the officer was responding to a call when he hit a patch of black ice, hit the guardrail on the bridge's east side, and bounced to the west side.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

