VIDEO: IMPD chases after two escaped ponies

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers gave chase Saturday afternoon after two escaped... ponies!?

Videos posted by various people on Facebook across Indianapolis show IMPD officers chasing after the two escaped ponies.

The slow speed chase crossed major areas of traffic in the area of Fall Creek Pkwy and Keystone Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, with officers getting out on foot and having to yell at the ponies to stay off the roads.

The ponies were also reported in the 46th Street and Binford Boulevard area.

Traffic was minimally impacted in the area while officers worked to keep the ponies off the road.

Officers ultimately were able to help Animal Control round them up and safely get them off the street.

IMPD was not able to immediately provide details of their escape or who owns the ponies.

The videos are courtesy Andy Jones, Amber Delwey and Vashti Thatch.