Missing 4-year-old boy found safe

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
12:45 PM, Dec 25, 2016
6:37 PM, Dec 25, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – The 4-year-old boy reported missing Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to Indianapolis police.

Officers said Alex Gomez and his father Angel Diaz were both located and found safe at home.

Local News