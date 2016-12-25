Missing 4-year-old boy found safe

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 29°
HI: 45°
LO: 26°
HI: 36°
INDIANAPOLIS – The 4-year-old boy reported missing Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to Indianapolis police.
Officers said Alex Gomez and his father Angel Diaz were both located and found safe at home.
A former Indiana University student who was expelled after being accused of rape by another student, is suing the university for gender…
Family of a volunteer firefighter who was killed while responding to a call on Christmas Eve say he died doing what he loved - helping others.
If you opened up a drone from Santa Christmas morning – you’re not alone - but before you take it outside and test it out, make…
Dry and cooler Tuesday!
Three decades after "Hoosiers" inspired millions, the high school team from this rural community in southeastern Indiana and its…