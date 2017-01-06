IMPD officer involved in crash on south side

Matt McKinney
6:25 AM, Jan 6, 2017
48 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a crash Friday morning.

Crash happened around 6 a.m., near the intersection of Hanna Avenue and East Street.

The officer was taken to Methodist Hospital in good condition.

