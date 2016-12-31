IMPD warns dangers of firing weapons into the air on New Year's Eve

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS – As many are making plans to celebrate the New Year, Indianapolis police reminds of the dangers associated with shooting a weapon into the air.
IMPD said this act is not only dangerous, it is illegal, as a bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more and can fall at a rate of 300 to 500 feet per second.
Those arrested for firing a weapon could face six months to two-and-a-half years in jail, with a potential fine of up to $10,000.
Indianapolis police announced the person who will serve as interim police chief for the department Saturday afternoon.
Two women were found shot early Saturday morning on the city's east side.
Happy New Year's Eve! We close out 2016 and bring in the new year with warmer than average temperatures.
The former head of Jared Fogle's charitable foundation has asked a federal judge to review his prison sentence.