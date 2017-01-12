Muncie doctor pleads guilty after charged with stealing drugs from hospital

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie anesthesiologist plead guilty Wednesday after he was charged with stealing drugs from a hospital, and using them during procedures.

Prosecutors say Dr. Jose Ramos stole opiates from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in October 2015, and used them during seven medical procedures.

Ramos plead guilty to possession of a narcotic and criminal recklessness, according to prosecutors.

After taking part in the procedures, other staff members noticed something was off. Ramos was going to the bathroom in between every one of his cases, and he wasn't making eye contact by the end of the day. He underwent a drug screen, which turned up the drugs.

When confronted, Ramos admitted that he had an addiction to pharmaceutical controlled substances, according to official documents.

After he was confronted by another superior, Ramos took a leave of absence from the hospital and entered into a physician addiction treatment program in Florida.

According to court documents, Ramos stole the following drugs:

Demerol (Meperidine)

Hydromorphone

Morphine

Fentanyl

Ketamine

Midazolam

Ramos' sentencing is set for Feb 7.