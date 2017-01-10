Indiana family at Fort Lauderdale airport during shooting: "Loud noises happen and we all jump"

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman whose family was caught at the Fort Lauderdale airport during Friday's mass shooting, said days later little things are still unnerving to them.

Lisa Cooper and her two adult children were waiting to board their flight back to Indiana after taking a cruise when they heard the screaming start.

“We were laying there, people were trying to get down, trying to get under the seats,” said Cooper.

Cooper said their entire group eventually ran onto the tarmac and crawled through a fence and under a train until they reached a nearby road.

But in the process of escaping the chaos, they left all of their belongings behind, including their ID and money.

The family was finally able to retrieve some of those things and book a flight back home on Monday, but Cooper said the fear over that experience is still with them.

“I want to go home. I mean there is a lot of fear about flying again so soon. So, none of us have slept a whole lot. Loud noises happen and we all jump and look around and consider getting onto the ground. So there’s a lot of stress and anxiety right now, just a lot of fear,” said Cooper.

The rest of the family’s belongings are still at the airport in the middle of the investigation and they said they have no idea when they will get them back.

Investigators have more than 25,000 pieces of evidence from luggage to phones left at the scene that they still need to go through before the return processes will begin.