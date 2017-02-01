Indiana lawmakers propose stricter regulations for improper drone usage

INDIANAPOLIS -- Some Indiana lawmakers are introducing a bill that would create stricter regulations for operators who use their drones to invade other people’s privacy.

The bill would create regulations that target people who use their drone to capture images of people in compromising positions or that invade another person's privacy, allowing them to be charged with a misdemeanor.

The proposed measures would also stop drone operators from interfering with public safety officials or using them to harass another person.

The proposal would also create a “remove aerial voyeurism” crime and addresses penalties for sex offenders who operate their drones inappropriately.

The misdemeanor charges could become level 6 felonies if a person has prior unrelated convictions for the same or a similar offense.

An Indiana Senate panel held the measure to refine language after discussing it on Tuesday.

