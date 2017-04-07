Indiana's congressional delegation reacts to the U.S. military strike against Syria

INDIANAPOLIS – President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military strike against Syria generally received praise from world leaders, American allies and Indiana lawmakers.

The strike was in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday.

Trump ordered U.S. warships to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase.

According to a televised statement by the Syrian's Armed Forces General Command, six people were killed during the strike.

Below are some of the reactions from Indiana lawmakers:

Senator Joe Donnelly (D):

“Bashar al-Assad’s latest chemical attack on Syrian civilians was despicable - the latest horror in the six-year tragedy of the Syrian Civil War. Last night’s missile strike was an appropriate response and sends a clear message that the use of chemical weapons on innocent people will not be tolerated. Before any further escalation, President Trump and leaders at the Pentagon need to come to Congress with a clear strategy for the path forward.”

Senator Todd Young (R):

"The international community has looked the other way for too long and has failed to act as Assad and Putin have deliberately and barbarically murdered innocent men, women, and children in Syria, and I applaud the Trump administration’s decision to take action. Our men and women in uniform conducted yesterday’s strikes with professionalism and precision, and I join all Americans in expressing our gratitude to our service members. After attending a briefing today with General Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I am confident that the President will continue to receive sound advice from his impressive national security team. Following these strikes, the administration should submit to Congress without delay a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy—working with our international partners. Our national security interests require that this strategy seeks to eliminate ISIS’s remaining safe haven in Syria, end the Syrian regime’s war on its own people, address the humanitarian crisis, and begin a political process that includes the departure of Assad and the establishment of an inclusive Syrian government. Simultaneously, Congress finally should fulfill its Constitutional responsibility to consider and pass an appropriately crafted authorization for use of military force."

Representative Andre Carson (D/IN-07):

“This week’s horrific chemical weapons attack was just the latest in a series of war crimes perpetrated by Bashar al-Assad and his regime. After years of civil war, in which Assad killed and displaced millions of his own citizens, it is abundantly clear that he cannot remain the leader of Syria. Despite the outcry from the international community, Russia continues to support Assad and participate in the ongoing murder of innocent men, women, and children.



“Last night’s strike in Syria was a proportional and appropriate response to this atrocity, which I am hopeful will prevent future chemical attacks. As a Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I will be monitoring the outcome of this strike closely. I will also remain firm in my assertion that any future actions in Syria, including ongoing deployment of ground troops, must be authorized by Congress. I support the adoption of an Authorization for the Use of Military Force which sets parameters for future engagements, to protect our men and women in uniform and avoid another prolonged war in the Middle East.



“While I support these strikes, I am deeply concerned by the response from Russia. Throughout much of this conflict, the United States and Russia have engaged in limited coordination of air operations to avoid missteps that could lead to escalation. Russia’s decision to end this coordination significantly increases the risk of direct engagement between American and Russian pilots. Reports that Russian warships are headed to the Mediterranean further complicate matters. I encourage President Trump and our military leaders to be as deliberate and cautious as possible to avoid degrading the situation further.”

Representative Todd Rokita (R/IN-04):

“Given the horrific chemical attack launched on civilians, including women and children, by the Assad regime in Syria, I stand behind President Trump's decision to strike and make clear such atrocities are unacceptable. We were decisive and showed our leadership again on the world stage. America needs that. The world needs that.”

Representative Larry Buschon (R/IN-08):

“The U.S. made clear tonight that the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians in Syria will not be tolerated.”

Representative Luke Messer (R/IN-06):

“Tonight America sent a strong message. We will no longer stand by as Assad and supporters commit war crimes & atrocities against innocents. I commend @POTUS for taking decisive action and thank the men and women who helped carry out this strike.”

Representative Jackie Walorski (R/IN-02):