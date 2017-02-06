Indiana ranked fourth most miserable state in America by 24/7 Wall St.

INDIANAPOLIS -- We're not sure on the results, but Indiana was listed as one of the top ten most miserable cities in America by 24/7 Wall St.

The financial news and opinion website ranked the Hoosier state fourth most miserable, behind Kentucky, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

The site said Indiana ranked worse in every category of well-being; a sense of purpose, social life, financial health, community pride and physical fitness.

24/7 Wall St. used data from a survey of 177,281 people by Gallup-Healthways 2016 Well-Being Index along with their scores in multiple areas to measure all 50 states by well-being.

Their results show that an estimated 31.3 percent of Hoosier adults are obese and nearly as many, 30.6 percent, smoke.

They also claim Indiana is one of the least educated states with only 24.9 percent of adults who have least a bachelor’s degree, one of the smallest shares of any state.

And the state’s median income coming in at $50,532 - $5,000 less than the national median average - doesn't help either.

The report says that obesity, smoking, and exercise are all far more prevalent in low well-being states, which puts Indiana at the bottom of their list.