Flood Warning issued January 14 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 14 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 14 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 20 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 2:20PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 10:30AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 10:30AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Indiana Sen. Donnelly says he'll push Trump on factory jobs
Associated Press
12:03 PM, Jan 14, 2017
Share Article
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll push President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign pledges and take action to retain American manufacturing jobs.
Donnelly was joined at a Friday news conference by workers from three Indiana plants where jobs are set to be shipped out of the country, including the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis where Trump intervened to stem some job losses.
Donnelly says he wants to work as a team with Trump to prevent the outsourcing of work. Donnelly says he's received no assurances of support from the incoming Trump officials, but says he'll be talking with them on a constant basis.
The senator plans to introduce legislation aimed at limiting federal contracts and tax breaks for companies that send jobs out of the country.