INDIANAPOLIS -- Millions are remembering the late Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, including here in Indiana.

Fisher, 60, died Tuesday, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

But it wasn’t very long ago – and definitely not very far away (in downtown Indianapolis, to be exact) that Fisher left her mark on fans, right here in the Hoosier state.

Carrie Fisher was one of the guests of the 2015 Indianapolis Comic Con and thousands showed up to see Princess Leia herself and get her autograph.

“When we heard that Carrie Fisher was coming to Indiana Comic Con – a relatively new convention at the time – it became a must-do for us,” said Randy Golden.

Randy said his wife, Anne, is actually a much bigger fan, so the two of them waited in the long line to meet Fisher. And what a meeting it would be.

Fisher often wore glitter in her own hair and she would sometimes toss it on her fans. That day, she was 'blessing' each fan that came up to her table.

“My wife was there to get the autograph because she’s the big Star Wars fan – my plan was to stand back and play photographer,” said Randy.

But Fisher summoned "The Force" and called Randy over to bestow her ‘blessing’ on him as well.

“When Carrie Fisher tells you to approach her, you don’t say no,” said Randy.

And what happened next, is something he says he'll never forget.

“What felt like a glitter-grenade went off in my face and it went all over…”

Randy and his wife both got the glitter and a memory to last a lifetime.

“That is a moment that we will never forget and always treasure,” said Randy.

You can read more about Randy and Anne's meeting with Carrie Fisher HERE.