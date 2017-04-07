INDIANAPOLIS – Some students within the IPS district will attend a new school in the coming year as the Indiana State Board of Education approved an extension of an initiative aimed at helping failing schools.

IPS’ Transformation Zones were extended, which means students will begin to see school changes within the next year.

John Marshall High School will begin to house middle school students from Arlington Community Middle School, and those currently attending John Marshall High School will move to Arlington High School.

"I want the ninth graders to walk in or even the juniors and seniors who've been there before and think, ‘wow this is a new high school, it's a brand new day,’” said Wanda Legrand, IPS Deputy Superintendent. “We want the same thing for the parents as well."

Transformation Zones were created to help failing schools thrive. Schools must have received three or more consecutive “F” ratings to be placed into a zone.

PREVIOUS | State discusses merging Arlington and John Marshall High Schools