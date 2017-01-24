Indiana State Police troopers fall victim to credit card skimmer at central Indiana gas station

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Police say skimmers stole credit card information from several troopers at a central Indiana gas station.

The information was stolen over the past week from troopers state fuel cards and the thieves racked up thousands of dollars in charges.

All of the affected cards were used at one particular central Indiana gas station. State police are not releasing which gas station that was at this time. They say one card was used for over $1,000 in fraudulent charges.

Police believe the credit card information was stolen through a skimming device installed on a gas pump.

The Indiana State Police share the following tips to keep you from becoming a victim:

Use the pump closest to the building or in clear view of the cashier. When placing skimming devices, criminals try not to be seen and will often use pumps where employees have obstructed views

Look for wires hanging out of access panels, and damaged or broken locks on the gas pump.

Look at other gas pumps to be sure the credit card readers all look the same and use your fingers to physically pull on it.

Look for tamper-resistant seals on access panels

Avoid entering your PIN number at a gas pump, or if you must, be sure to shield it with your other hand.

If anything looks suspicious about the pump, report it to an employee and go to another location.

Diligently check your credit card statement each month for fraudulent charges. Criminals often use stolen credit card numbers to make small purchases ensuring it will work before racking up large amounts of money.

If you think your card has been compromised state police say you should contact your card company immediately and then report the crime to police.