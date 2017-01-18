Indiana women heading to Washington DC for women's march

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana woman said she has three reasons to go to Washington D.C. this weekend.

Khadijah Shareef and others are organizing buses to head to Washington D.C. for Saturday's women's march.

"I sit with three strikes, pretty much," Shareef said. "Not only am I a woman, but I'm also an African-American woman and a Muslim-American woman. So therefore my interest is threefold. There's no way I could not participate in this."

She coordinated a trip so many other Hoosier women could also attend. Fourteen buses will leave Indy Friday headed to the nation's capital for a rally Saturday.

They say it's to support and protect women's rights with the new administration.

"We are really focusing on health care, women's rights and reproductive rights," she said.

She wants her voice heard in Washington D.C. and back home.

"By no means is it just a 'We go up to D.C. and we fuss and get upset and then we come back,'" Shareef said. "It's an opportunity for us to come together, see the comradery, have strategic plans and come back with a definite purpose and be able to execute it here locally."