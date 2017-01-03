Indianapolis Airbnb hosts earn $4.5 million in 2016

Light fog
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana saw a 174 percent increase in Airbnb guests from 2015 to 2016, and Indianapolis was the largest source of the numbers.
About 34,000 people used the home-sharing service in 2016, according to Airbnb.
Indianapolis hosts received about $4.5 million from the guests last year.
While you may think Airbnb caters to younger people, the fastest-growing demographic among hosts is senior women.
Indianapolis was the No. 1 Indiana city for Airbnb, followed by South Bend, Bloomington and Michigan City.
City
Total 2016 Guest Arrivals
Total 2016 Host Income
Indianapolis
34,000
$4.5 Million
South Bend
10,000
$1.6 Million
Bloomington
9.500
$1.1 Million
Michigan City
2,700
$410,000
Carmel
1,900
$239,000
Fort Wayne
1,700
$177,000
Lafayette
1,400
$164,000
West Lafayette
1,300
$136,000
Nashville
1,100
$134,000
Gary
$113,000
Granger
1,000
$116,000
New Albany
$106,000
Fishers
900
$115,000
LaPorte
$103,000
Noblesville
800
$94,000
If you're curious on how to use Airbnb, we have a handy guide.
Wait, sheds? | Mansions, sheds up for rent for Indy 500 weekend
First, you'll need to set up a free account on Airbnb.com and establish a profile, no matter if you plan on renting or hosting.
Hosts will post photos and descriptions of the places they're offering, including things like price and whether it'll be a private room, a shared room, or an entire house/apartment.
If you're traveling, you'll be able to see how many people the space would accommodate, what kind of bed you'd get and what kind of amenities it will have.
If you decide to book, you'll pay what the host asks per night (plus a fee that goes to Airbnb). The host will either meet you in person to give you a key, or let you know about a door code.
