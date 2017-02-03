Indianapolis City-County Council passes hate speech resolution

INDIANAPOLIS -- In order to show solidarity with people targeted for their ethnicity, religion or race, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed a special resolution to condemn that type of hate speech.

The resolution, written by councillor Zach Adamson, also expressed the council's solidarity with Muslims.

"I would ask that all people of all faiths who stand against violence and bigotry against anyone to please rise at their seat where they are now, and anyone else who feels like they would like to join us here today," Adamson said.

According to Maggie A. Lewis, the president of the City-County Council, the council asked the people in the room to stand as the resolution passed.

Council asks entire chamber to stand as they pass resolution condemning hate speech against Muslims, ethnicities, races & religions. pic.twitter.com/xUCWs3vSDs — Maggie A. Lewis (@MaggieALewis) December 6, 2016

Some of the text in the resolution reads:

WHEREAS, the United States was founded by immigrants; many fleeing religious persecution, who enshrined freedom of religion as one of our nation’s fundamental legal and ethical principles; and ... WHEREAS, there are more than 3 million Muslims living in the United States today, making invaluable contributions to our economy, our social and political life, and our culture; and WHEREAS, there has been an unprecedented backlash since 9/11 in the form of hate crimes and employment discrimination toward Arab and Muslim Americans and those perceived as Muslims; and ... WHEREAS, as elected representatives of the people, we have a special responsibility to not stay silent in the face of hateful rhetoric, violence and discrimination against any of our constituents or

countrymen; now, therefore:

The Muslim Alliance of Indiana released a statement on the resolution, thanking the council members.

The resolution doesn't change any ordinances in Indianapolis law, it's just so the public knows where the council stands on the issue.

The council also invited Mayor Joe Hogsett to sign the resolution.

Read the full resolution here.