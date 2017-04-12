Indianapolis couple, young son robbed at gunpoint on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis couple and their young son were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Crescencio Tello-Perez said he was holding his 2-year-old son when two armed men wearing masks approached him and his girlfriend in the parking lot at the Berkley Commons Apartments. He said one of the men pointed a gun at his face and his son’s face.

“He said, ‘give me your wallet, give me your money,’” said Tello-Perez.

Tello-Perez said the four men appeared to have very little patience and were not happy with what they got from the couple, but they eventually conceded.

He said his son woke up in the middle of the robbery.

“He wake up and see a weapon, he pointed it at my kid,” said Tello-Perez.

Tello-Perez told police after the men took everything they had they told them “Don’t move until we leave because we shoot people for fun.”

The two suspects then ran to meet up with two other men, and the four drove away.

Tello-Perez said the men got away with both of their wallets which contained their credit cards, cash and identification, but those are all things that can be replaced.

“It’s your family, it’s your kids,” said Tello-Perez. “It’s my first kid; I am here. I have my life.”

If you have any information on who the suspects might be contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.