Indianapolis mayor: City to receive $5M in homelessness aid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The mayor of Indianapolis is poised to announce that the city will receive more than $5 million in federal money to help fight homelessness.

Mayor Joe Hogsett is scheduled to announce details Tuesday morning along with anti-homelessness advocates. A news release from his office says the projects stem from the Continuum of Care program. The goal is to provide sustainable housing while addressing the causes of homelessness. Those causes can include mental health issues, addiction, self-sufficiency and family trauma.

The mayor's office says the city and community partners will celebrate regaining $600,000 in federal funding for Indianapolis in 2017 after facing cuts following the 2015 grant submission.

ALSO READ: