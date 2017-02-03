Indianapolis to be one of the first markets to get AT&T 5G service

INDIANAPOLIS -- AT&T announced Thursday that Indianapolis and Austin, Texas will be their first two “5G Evolution Markets.”

The new service is expected to have data speeds up to 40 times faster than your current speeds.

“Indiana has always been a national leader in embracing innovation and technology advancements. I'm thrilled AT&T has recognized that and plans one of our first 5G Evolution Markets in Indianapolis this year,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.

The new 5G service is expected to roll out sometime in the next few months.