18 personalized Indiana license plates rejected by the BMV

Victoria T. Davis, Mandy Walker
4:17 PM, Aug 11, 2017
4:29 PM, Aug 11, 2017

The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.

Some license plates in Indiana were rejected because they resembled a trademark, could be misleading to law enforcement or displayed inappropriate messaging.

Here are some of Indiana’s most recent rejected plates submitted to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles:

Inappropriate messaging:

5HITBOX

DPIMPIN

CD5NUT5

ISESIS

IDGAFUK

VBR8TR

POOPING

EFFYOU

PHAT AZZ

SWASTIK

SUHKIT

DRTYHO

LYNCHIN

B1G W4NG

ANAZI

Misleading to law enforcement:

8B8BB8B

Similar to trademarks:

GLOCK 45

JCKDNL 7

