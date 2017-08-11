18 personalized Indiana license plates rejected by the BMV

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.
Some license plates in Indiana were rejected because they resembled a trademark, could be misleading to law enforcement or displayed inappropriate messaging.
Here are some of Indiana’s most recent rejected plates submitted to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles:
Inappropriate messaging:
5HITBOX
DPIMPIN
CD5NUT5
ISESIS
IDGAFUK
VBR8TR
POOPING
EFFYOU
PHAT AZZ
SWASTIK
SUHKIT
DRTYHO
LYNCHIN
B1G W4NG
ANAZI
Misleading to law enforcement:
8B8BB8B
Similar to trademarks:
GLOCK 45
JCKDNL 7
RELATED | Baby Got Brunch: Indy's first brunch festival set for August | 5 best places for a rooftop view of Indy
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, hit a bird on its way out of Indianapolis Friday evening.
A boil water advisory for part of Plainfield, Indiana is now in its fourth day.
A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.
Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.