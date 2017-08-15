INDIANAPOLIS -- Five people were hospitalized Tuesday morning when a chemical spilled at a FedEx plant on Indianapolis' southwest side.
The spill happened around 1 a.m., at the FedEx plant at 4750 Decatur Blvd. A forklift hit a pallet which contained a gallon of Topcoat Resin, a powdery sealant substance. The forklift punctured the pallet.
While cleaning it up, five people began experiencing nausea and vomiting. Four people went to Concentra Urgent Care and one went to Mooresville St. Francis by ambulance, according to Decatur Township firefighters at the scene. All five are OK.
The substance is more harmful to aquatic life than humans.