$50K unpaid bill turns off water at east side Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – A $50,000 unpaid water bill left hundreds of people living in an Indy east side apartment complex without water Monday morning.

The Indiana Department of Health said Arborstone Apartments’ water was turned off because the owners didn’t pay the bill, but managers at the complex said a clerical error led to the incident.

Those who live at the complex said they’ve been forced to buy jugs of water for their children and use the restroom at nearby restaurants. Some even asked Citizens Energy to keep the water on just a little longer while they prepared.

“I said can you please at least leave it on for an hour,” said a woman who lives at the apartments. “Let us get a chance to get some gallon jugs of water…at least let us get some water...”

The apartment manager said the bill was paid and was supposed to be turned back on by midnight.

