Bruno Mars stops at Indy Waffle House after 24K Magic World Tour concert

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s common for most celebrities to host an after party following their concert – but Bruno Mars found himself at a Waffle House on Indy’s east side Sunday.

The musician, known for hits like “24k Magic” and “Uptown Funk” held his “video release party” at the Waffle House near 21st Street and Post Road while in town for his 24K Magic World Tour.

He uploaded photos and videos to his Instagram of him ordering food and dancing – of course - with captions like “Video release party lit!” and “Music Video Release Party! #VersaceOnTheFloor”

The posts were a tease to Bruno Mars’ new music video for “Versace on the Floor.”

MORE TOP STORIES | 26-year-old from California charged in 'Brian Kil' Plainfield, Danville school threats case | Jason Brown, man accused of shooting Lt. Aaron Allan, arrives in court with head down, silent | Large pipeline collapses at Rolls-Royce plant on Indy's southwest side | In her words: Wife of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan writes touching eulogy | Best public high schools in Indiana for 2018

Video release party lit! A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT