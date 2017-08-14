Chris Bailey promoted to IMPD Deputy Chief following James Waters' death

INDIANAPOLIS -- Commander Chris Bailey has been promoted to Deputy Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department following the death of James Waters.
Bailey said he was humbled to be in the new role.
"No one wanted to be in this position, certainly me, and under these circumstances," Bailey said. "I think we'd all agree -- we'd much rather have Jim here than be in this position today."
Waters died July 27 from injuries sustained in a crash. He served IMPD for nearly 30 years, first as a civilian employee and then as a sworn officer. Waters was appointed Deputy Chief of Investigations in Jan. 2017 by Chief Bryan Roach.
Waters had slowed on Interstate 70 when a semi struck the back of his unmarked cruiser. According to Indiana State Police Investigators, Waters may have stopped or slowed down for wood debris in the road.
The driver of the semi said Waters' vehicle suddenly slowed down, almost to a complete stop, according to a crash report. The driver said he didn't have enough time or room to stop before he rear ended Water's vehicle, causing it to travel off the roadway.
Waters was taken to IU Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition until he was taken off life support.