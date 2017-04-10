After triple shooting downtown, Indy reacts to question of safety

INDIANAPOLIS -- After three teenagers were shot over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis, do Indy residents feel less safe? That answer depends on who you ask.

Some people RTV6 talked to were concerned about the shooting, while others felt that it was an isolated incident.

"I think most of downtown is pretty safe for the most part," Patrick Raines, who works downtown, said.

"I don't ever feel like my life is in jeopardy when I come down here on weekends or during the week," he said.

At a nearby doughnut shop, Taja Nave is more concerned.

"I mean it was pretty frightening because it was right there," she said. "Especially to know that it happened while we were still open."

The shooting was a drive-by, with the motive unclear, police said. An 18-year-old man, 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were all shot at least once near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Ohio Street late Saturday night.

The girl was listed in critical condition.

The incident happened in the heart of downtown, very close to the state capitol building.

"It heightens an awareness that things don't appear safe," IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer said Saturday night. "We're definitely adding extra patrol to this area."

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.