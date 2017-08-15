High risk pregnant women offered stress relief at St. Vincent Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS – A group of three volunteers at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital bring in activities each week for women staying in the high-risk pregnancy wing of the hospital.

While some women have been ordered to bed rest for the remainder of their pregnancy, the hospital’s three volunteers wanted to give the soon-to-be moms something positive to focus on.

Each Monday they bring in their sewing machines so the women can learn to make quilts for their babies.

Learn more about the activities in the video player above.

