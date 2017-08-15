Hogsett introduces 2018 budget to Indy City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his proposed budget for 2018 to the City-County Monday, which his administration calls "the first sustainably structurally balanced budget in 10 years."

Hogsett’s proposed budget includes funding increases for the several departments such as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Public Works among others.

IMPD would receive a five percent increase for the department in comparison to 2017, which would include funding 86 officers. The city expects the net gain to decrease when retirements and other factors are taken into account.

Body cameras for the police department were not included in Hogsett’s budget proposal.

The DPW’s proposed $120 million funding would go toward repairing bridges and resurfacing streets. The city estimates they will receive about $12 million in new revenue in 2018 from the increase in Indiana’s gas tax, which the state distributes the city's share of the revenue on a monthly basis.

Officials with DPW said one of the major projects scheduled for next year will take place on 38th Street between Keystone and Sherman avenues. Sidewalks and several other projects will make way for the Red Line rapid transit route.

"I try and stay in the center of the road. Because, anything on the right side, you're going to tear your vehicle up. You've got holes all up and down 38th and Keystone," said Prince Ostine.

The department will also set aside $3 million for streetlights.

Hogsett’s proposed budget also includes increases for the Indianapolis Fire Department, Indy Parks and Recreation and the Office of Public Health and Safety.

