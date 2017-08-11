Hoosier lottery to hand out free scratch-off tickets at Indiana State Fair on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you’re going to the Indiana State Fair on Saturday don’t forget to print off your flyer for a free Hoosier Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Fair attendees can get a free $1 Goatload of Cash ticket on Hoosier Lottery Day by bringing the gate flyer voucher to Lotto Town. You must be 18 or older to get your ticket.

PRINT VOUCHER HERE

The Hoosier Lottery will also be giving away a 2017 Ford F-150. Anyone who purchases scratch-off tickets for the $25 million prize pool in Lotto Town can enter their non-winning tickets into the drawing for the truck.

Giveaway details for the 2017 Ford F-150: