Hoosier lottery to hand out free scratch-off tickets at Indiana State Fair on Saturday

Katie Cox
6:53 AM, Aug 11, 2017
6:59 AM, Aug 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you’re going to the Indiana State Fair on Saturday don’t forget to print off your flyer for a free Hoosier Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Fair attendees can get a free $1 Goatload of Cash ticket on Hoosier Lottery Day by bringing the gate flyer voucher to Lotto Town. You must be 18 or older to get your ticket.

PRINT VOUCHER HERE

The Hoosier Lottery will also be giving away a 2017 Ford F-150. Anyone who purchases scratch-off tickets for the $25 million prize pool in Lotto Town can enter their non-winning tickets into the drawing for the truck.

Giveaway details for the 2017 Ford F-150:

  • Purchase requirement is the $25 Million Prize Pool Scratch-off ticket
  • Enter Non-winning tickets in the drawing for the truck 
  • Tickets must be purchased in Lotto Town to be eligible
  • Entries accepted during Lotto Town hours of operation
  • Entries deadline is Aug. 20, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
  • Drawing to occur at Aug. 20, 2017 at approximately 5:15 p.m.
  • Drawing live on Hoosier Lottery Facebook
  • Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor to draw the winning ticket

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News