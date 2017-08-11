Hoosier lottery to hand out free scratch-off tickets at Indiana State Fair on Saturday

The Hoosier Lottery will also be giving away a 2017 Ford F-150. Anyone who purchases scratch-off tickets for the $25 million prize pool in Lotto Town can enter their non-winning tickets into the drawing for the truck.
Giveaway details for the 2017 Ford F-150:
Purchase requirement is the $25 Million Prize Pool Scratch-off ticket
Enter Non-winning tickets in the drawing for the truck
Tickets must be purchased in Lotto Town to be eligible
Entries accepted during Lotto Town hours of operation
Entries deadline is Aug. 20, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Drawing to occur at Aug. 20, 2017 at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Drawing live on Hoosier Lottery Facebook
Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor to draw the winning ticket