The Indianapolis City-County Council voted to increase minimum wage for city and Marion County employees Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis City-County Council voted to increase minimum wage for city and Marion County employees Monday night.
The 22-2 vote allowed minimum wage to be set at $13 per hour and was sponsored by councilors Maggie Lewis, Zach Adamson, Vop Osili and Leroy Robinson.
The new wage will affect 365 employees and will cost the city about $450,000 across all agencies.
City-County Council approves proposal to increase minimum wage for city and county employees to $13/hour
