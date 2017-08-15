Indy City-County Council votes to increase minimum wage for county, city employees

Victoria T. Davis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis City-County Council voted to increase minimum wage for city and Marion County employees Monday night.

The 22-2 vote allowed minimum wage to be set at $13 per hour and was sponsored by councilors Maggie Lewis, Zach Adamson, Vop Osili and Leroy Robinson.

The new wage will affect 365 employees and will cost the city about $450,000 across all agencies.

