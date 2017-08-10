Judge halts roundabout construction in long-standing Carmel, Indianapolis feud

INDIANAPOLIS – A Boone County judge issued an order blocking the city of Carmel from building roundabouts along 96th street near the Indianapolis border.

Carmel has pushed for the roundabouts’ construction along 96th Street between Keystone Parkway and the White River since 2016, as city officials believe it will solve traffic congestion in the area. Carmel’s plans included building roundabouts at the intersections of Hazel Dell Parkway, Gray Road, Delegates Row and Randall Drive.

Due to the roundabouts’ placements, on the border of Indianapolis and Carmel, it has caused a long-standing legal dispute between the two cities.

In June, Indianapolis filed a lawsuit against Carmel stating the construction will shrink the city and remove land from Marion County tax rolls. The suit also states there was no traffic study completed.

Carmel plans to fund the construction work.

“Carmel is preliminary enjoined from exercising power to acquire, use, improve, develop, insure, protect, or maintain any additional real property inside Indianapolis adjacent to its existing right of way on 96th Street from Delegates Row to Hazel Dell Parkway unless the two neighbors secure an interlocal cooperation agreement," said Special Judge Matt Kincaid.

In May, Carmel’s Director of Engineering Jeremy Kashman said Carmel still plans to build the roundabouts, regardless of whether they get Indianapolis’ approval.

“We reached out as a courtesy to meet with them and discuss the project,” said Kashman previously. “We’re not asking Indianapolis to pay for it. We’re investing $43 million of Carmel’s money in the corridor.”

Kincaid said the ruling doesn’t prohibit Carmel from “undertaking maintenance on 96th Street as it has from before the Project and nothing herein prevents Carmel from redesigning and building the project to situate roundabout intersections north of their current proposed locations such that their construction would not encroach on Indianapolis territory.”

Carmel spokesperson Nancy Heck released the following statement following the ruling:

It is important to note that this is a preliminary injunction, not a permanent injunction. We are pleased that the judge recognized that Carmel has been attempting for many months to enter into an interlocal agreement with Indianapolis that will allow it to improve traffic safety and relieve congestion on 96th Street, and that Indianapolis has simply refused to discuss the terms of such a mutual agreement that would allow this road project to proceed. We are also pleased that the judge has agreed to order Indianapolis to engage in mediation to resolve whatever issues are causing it to hamper Carmel’s efforts to move forward with this needed infrastructure improvement. The City of Carmel intends to work hard to create a safer roadway that will best serve the long-term needs of our growing communities – both Carmel and Indianapolis.

