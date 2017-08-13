ISP: Man fires gun in road rage incident after drink thrown at his vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was arrested after Indiana State Police troopers say he fired a handgun during a road rage incident on the city's north side Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Ditch Road around 2:30 p.m.

A press release from ISP says two vehicles were stopped on the road and began a verbal altercation. The occupants of one vehicle threw a drink at 21-year-old Leland Adair as he sat in his vehicle. Adair then allegedly held a 9mm handgun out the window and fired several times.

Investigators don't believe any of the bullets struck the other vehicle and no injuries were reported in the area.

A trooper who was working at the state fair responded to the 911 call and located Adair near 62nd Street and Allisonville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers located the gun and said they found marijuana inside the vehicle. Also inside the vehicle was a young child, who was turned over to a family member.

Adair is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.