SWAT on Indy's NE-side after person shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person was shot and killed on Indianapolis' northeast side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of E. 44th Place.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers had police tape around a large scene in the area.

Two SWAT teams were dispatched to the scene around 1 p.m. due to a barricaded suspect in a home in the area.

No further details have been made available.

