Loss of water at apartments on Indy's NE side called 'misunderstanding' by property manager

INDIANAPOLIS -- The property manager at an apartment complex on Indy's northeast side says the loss of water service was "a misunderstanding."

People living at the Arborstone Apartments in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place say their water was turned off Monday morning.

The Marion County Health Department ordered the owner of the complex to get the water back on by paying an outstanding water bill of at least $40,000 Monday or officials would order the apartments to be vacated on Tuesday.

Connie West, property manager at Arborstone, says the owners told her the issue with an unpaid water bill was resolved last week and the service was back on Monday night.

"My owners and I, we all apologized that they had to experience that short term of not having water. Unfortunately, I mean, it was something that was supposed to have been resolved that didn't get taken care of on somebody's end, but not ours. Because we fulfilled our part of the agreement," said West.

West says the owners of the apartment complex reached out to Citizens Energy on August 9. She says they had no notice the water would be turned off on Monday.

"I'm not sure where the communication was dropped at with Citizens, but the owner has since gotten back in contact and gotten it resolved," said West.

Citizens Energy says they did provide advance notice that the water was going to be shut off.

Dan Considine with Citizens says they spoke with the property manager several times since March 2016 to avoid interruption of water service and tenants were notified on August 2 and 24 hours prior to disconnection.

Considine says Citizens did not restore water service to the apartments until Tuesday and they, "can't speculate about who may have turned on water service to any of the residents before that time."

MORE TOP STORIES | 26-year-old from California charged in 'Brian Kil' Plainfield, Danville school threats case | Jason Brown, man accused of shooting Lt. Aaron Allan, arrives in court with head down, silent | Large pipeline collapses at Rolls-Royce plant on Indy's southwest side | In her words: Wife of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan writes touching eulogy | Best public high schools in Indiana for 2018