INDIANAPOLIS -- In memory of two of his classmates students killed in a shooting, a Warren Central student led a peace march through the streets of Indianapolis Saturday.

Brandon Warren led more than 100 people from Washington Park to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, spreading a message of peace and unity.

Dijon Anderson and Angel Mejia-Alfaro were killed in a shooting in May. In response, students and recent graduates formed a group called "We Live Indy."

Warren said as soon as he heard the news, he knew he couldn't stay silent.

"This is not fair, we shouldn't be losing our kids to gun violence or any violence," Crista Frazier, Anderson's mother said in May. "Our kids should be able to live at peace and not worry about losing their friends or family to violence. ... I just hope that more kids will join them."