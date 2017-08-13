Personalized license plates rejected by the Indiana BMV

INDIANAPOLIS -- The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.

The Indiana BMV has to decline requests for certain inappropriate material or just confusing license plate messages.

Here's a list the BMV recently provided of some of the license plate requests they've denied (NOTE: some of them are vulgar):

5HITBOX

DPIMPIN

CD5NUT5

ISESIS

IDGAFUK

VBR8TR

POOPING

EFFYOU

PHAT AZZ

8B8BB8B (confusing/misleading for law enforcement)

SWASTIK

SUHKIT

DRTYHO

GLOCK 45 (trademark)

LYNCHIN

B1G W4NG

ANAZI

JCKDNL 7 (trademark)

The BMV says a personalized license plate message may only contain a combination of numbers (0 – 9) and letters (A – Z).

The following character requirements and restrictions apply to a PLP message request:

The message must contain at least two characters (e.g. AA; Z1).

The message may contain spaces entered between any combination of numbers and letters (e.g. AA*99*Z1). Asterisk (*) indicates a space but is not printed on the license plate

The message cannot:

Contain special characters (e.g. &; #; $; @; ( ); !; etc.).

Contain numbers only.

Contain more than one consecutive space (e.g. AA**9**B).

Duplicate the alpha/number format of any other BMV issued license plate.

The BMV may refuse to issue a message that:

Carries a connotation offensive to good taste and decency;

Would be misleading; or

The bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance

If your request is denied, you will receive a denial letter in the mail which will require you to select one of the following alternate license plate options: