Personalized license plates rejected by the Indiana BMV

Partly Cloudy
HI: 83°
LO: 68°
The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.
You can help the state choose the design of the new Indiana license plate. Click here to make your selection in the BMV's online po ll.
INDIANAPOLIS -- The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.
The Indiana BMV has to decline requests for certain inappropriate material or just confusing license plate messages.
Here's a list the BMV recently provided of some of the license plate requests they've denied (NOTE: some of them are vulgar):
5HITBOX
DPIMPIN
CD5NUT5
ISESIS
IDGAFUK
VBR8TR
POOPING
EFFYOU
PHAT AZZ
8B8BB8B (confusing/misleading for law enforcement)
SWASTIK
SUHKIT
DRTYHO
GLOCK 45 (trademark)
LYNCHIN
B1G W4NG
ANAZI
JCKDNL 7 (trademark)
The BMV says a personalized license plate message may only contain a combination of numbers (0 – 9) and letters (A – Z).
The following character requirements and restrictions apply to a PLP message request:
The message cannot:
The BMV may refuse to issue a message that:
If your request is denied, you will receive a denial letter in the mail which will require you to select one of the following alternate license plate options:
The Indianapolis Colts intend to stick to the long-term plan. Even if it means going into the regular season without Andrew Luck.
An inmate overdosed at Marion County Jail II Sunday evening, Call 6 Investigates has learned.
The Indianapolis Colts lost their first preseason game to the Detroit Lions, 24-10.
An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was hurt when a suspected drunken driver crashed into their vehicle late…
A man was found shot to death early Monday morning at a house on Indianapolis' east side.