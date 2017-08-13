Personalized license plates rejected by the Indiana BMV

Mandy Walker
4:29 PM, Aug 13, 2017

The freedom to personalize your own license plate number can be a fun experience, but not every submission makes the cut.

The Indiana BMV has to decline requests for certain inappropriate material or just confusing license plate messages.

The Indiana BMV has to decline requests for certain inappropriate material or just confusing license plate messages.

Here's a list the BMV recently provided of some of the license plate requests they've denied (NOTE: some of them are vulgar):

5HITBOX
DPIMPIN
CD5NUT5
ISESIS
IDGAFUK
VBR8TR
POOPING
EFFYOU
PHAT AZZ
8B8BB8B (confusing/misleading for law enforcement)
SWASTIK
SUHKIT
DRTYHO
GLOCK 45 (trademark)
LYNCHIN
B1G W4NG
ANAZI
JCKDNL 7 (trademark)

The BMV says a personalized license plate message may only contain a combination of numbers (0 – 9) and letters (A – Z).

The following character requirements and restrictions apply to a PLP message request:

  • The message must contain at least two characters (e.g. AA; Z1).
  • The message may contain spaces entered between any combination of numbers and letters (e.g. AA*99*Z1). Asterisk (*) indicates a space but is not printed on the license plate

The message cannot:

  • Contain special characters (e.g. &; #; $; @; ( ); !; etc.).
  • Contain numbers only.
  • Contain more than one consecutive space (e.g. AA**9**B).
  • Duplicate the alpha/number format of any other BMV issued license plate.

The BMV may refuse to issue a message that:

  • Carries a connotation offensive to good taste and decency;
  • Would be misleading; or
  • The bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance

If your request is denied, you will receive a denial letter in the mail which will require you to select one of the following alternate license plate options:

  • Register a standard license plate of the same plate type that you purchased with your initial request.
  • The fee paid at time of reservation will be refunded to you.
  • Select an alternate message
  • The fee paid at time of reservation will be applied to your alternate selection.
  • The denial will become final unless a written request for an administrative review is received by the BMV within 18 days after the date of the denial letter.

