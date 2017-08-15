7 sickened while cleaning tanker on southwest side

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 68°
INDIANAPOLIS -- At least seven people were exposed to a chemical on Indianapolis' southwest side Tuesday afternoon.
A representative from the Decatur Township Fire Department said some employees were cleaning out a tanker near a building in the 5300 block of Decatur Boulevard and started feeling sick.
Seven are being evaluated, but nobody has been taken to the hospital.
The tanker contained reverse osmosis rejected water.
About 150 workers were evacuated from the building.
The incident happened on the Cloud Blue side of the building shared by Rolls Royce and Cloud Blue.
The property manager at an apartment complex on Indy's northeast side says the loss of water service was "a misunderstanding."
Federal officers identified two men with Indianapolis ties as part of an indictment of 10 alleged members of the MS-13 criminal organization…
Humidity and rain chances increase next couple of days.
At least seven people were exposed to a chemical on Indianapolis' southwest side Tuesday afternoon.
Karrington and Brandi Stallings were married just last September.