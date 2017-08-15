7 sickened while cleaning tanker on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- At least seven people were exposed to a chemical on Indianapolis' southwest side Tuesday afternoon.

A representative from the Decatur Township Fire Department said some employees were cleaning out a tanker near a building in the 5300 block of Decatur Boulevard and started feeling sick.

Seven are being evaluated, but nobody has been taken to the hospital.

The tanker contained reverse osmosis rejected water.

About 150 workers were evacuated from the building.

The incident happened on the Cloud Blue side of the building shared by Rolls Royce and Cloud Blue.