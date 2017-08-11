TRAFFIC ALERT: Weekend construction projects

AIRPORT AREA RAMPS

If your weekend plans involve travel, you may want to take a listen to this traffic alert that could impact you not only getting around on the ground, but also in the air, if you don't give yourself enough time to catch a flight.

You guessed it: more construction near the airport!

Construction contractors plan to close the eastbound I-70 exit ramp to Ameriplex Parkway South for bridge maintenance and preservation starting Friday night at 9 o-clock until Monday morning at 6.

At the same time, the left lanes of I-70 will be closed in both directions at the bridges west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

And, eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to two lanes, temporarily shifted to the right, away from the median.

If that wasn't enough, the IND ramp to eastbound I-70 will also have one right lane closed.

So, if you do have a flight to catch or will be in the area, just a reminder to give yourself some extra time, so you don't miss your flight to reach that final destination.



I-69 LANE CLOSURES

If you plan on burning rubber Friday night on I-69 for a weekend getaway, you'll want to pay attention to this traffic alert.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, alternating lanes of I-69 on the Pleasant Creek Bridges at State Road 332 will be closed as crews modify pavement markings.

One left lane of southbound I-69 will be diverted across the median to share the northbound side of the interstate, with opposing sides separated by concrete barriers.

The right lane of southbound I-69 will remain shifted to the right on the southbound side of the interstate.

The hope is to have all of this complete before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

So if you plan on heading through the area Friday night, be mindful of this overnight change.



I-74 LANE CLOSURES

If you travel on I-74, or are planning to this weekend, listen up. I've got a traffic alert for you.

The right lane of eastbound I-74 is scheduled to close for concrete pavement repairs around mile 111, which is between Fairland Road (or exit 109) and State Road 9 (exit 113) starting at 9-o-clock Friday and lasting until 6-o-clock on Monday morning.

So, if you're heading through that area this weekend, be mindful of possible delays in your travels.

