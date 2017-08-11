TRAFFIC ALERT: Weekend construction projects

TheIndyChannel.com Staff , Alanna Martella
12:25 PM, Aug 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AIRPORT AREA RAMPS

If your weekend plans involve travel, you may want to take a listen to this traffic alert that could impact you not only getting around on the ground, but also in the air, if you don't give yourself enough time to catch a flight.

You guessed it: more construction near the airport!

Construction contractors plan to close the eastbound I-70 exit ramp to Ameriplex Parkway South for bridge maintenance and preservation starting Friday night at 9 o-clock until Monday morning at 6.

At the same time, the left lanes of I-70 will be closed in both directions at the bridges west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

And, eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to two lanes, temporarily shifted to the right, away from the median.

If that wasn't enough, the IND ramp to eastbound I-70 will also have one right lane closed.
So, if you do have a flight to catch or will be in the area, just a reminder to give yourself some extra time, so you don't miss your flight to reach that final destination.


I-69 LANE CLOSURES

If you plan on burning rubber Friday night on I-69 for a weekend getaway, you'll want to pay attention to this traffic alert.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, alternating lanes of I-69 on the Pleasant Creek Bridges at State Road 332 will be closed as crews modify pavement markings.

One left lane of southbound I-69 will be diverted across the median to share the northbound side of the interstate, with opposing sides separated by concrete barriers.

The right lane of southbound I-69 will remain shifted to the right on the southbound side of the interstate.

The hope is to have all of this complete before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

So if you plan on heading through the area Friday night, be mindful of this overnight change.


I-74 LANE CLOSURES

If you travel on I-74, or are planning to this weekend, listen up. I've got a traffic alert for you.

The right lane of eastbound I-74 is scheduled to close for concrete pavement repairs around mile 111, which is between Fairland Road (or exit 109) and State Road 9 (exit 113) starting at 9-o-clock Friday and lasting until 6-o-clock on Monday morning.

So, if you're heading through that area this weekend, be mindful of possible delays in your travels.
 

