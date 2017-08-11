ISP trooper pulls two from fiery crash after car ends up under semi on I-465 near Harding Street

Katie Cox
5:55 AM, Aug 11, 2017
5:05 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Police say a Ford Fusion was trying to pass a semi on the shoulder of I-465 S early Friday morning when the driver over corrected, bounced off the median and into the semi.

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana State Police trooper pulled two passengers from a fiery crash after a car ended up under a semi on I-465 south of Indianapolis early Friday morning. 

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near Harding Street. 

Indiana State Police say a Ford Fusion was attempting to pass a semi on the shoulder when the driver overcorrected and bounced off the wall and into the semi. 

The car ended up underneath the semi and burst into flames. 

A responding state trooper was able to safely pull the two people from the fully engulfed car. No one was seriously injured. 

"When I pulled up the passengers were stuck inside the vehicle," said ISP Master Trooper Brian Snyder. "I had to pull the passenger through a window to get him out before the fire totally engulfed the vehicle." 

