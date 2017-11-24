VIDEO: Santa arrives in Indianapolis by IndyCar, helicopter

INDIANAPOLIS -- Santa Claus got an early start to visiting Indianapolis children Friday morning, stopping by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Museum.

First, he arrived at the Children's Museum in an Indy Racing Experience IndyCar. He slid down the Yule Slide, the first one to use it this season.

Then, he hopped on a helicopter and visited children waiting for him at the Indiana State Museum. Museum officials say that tradition goes all the way back to 1960, when Santa arrived at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Families visited with Santa and shared their wishes with him.

Apparently, Santa's reindeer were out sick Friday. They have to conserve energy for a month from now.

