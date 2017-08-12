VP Pence: Ten Point Coalition 'literally works miracles'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Vice President Mike Pence offered a ringing endorsement of the Ten Point Coalition at the non-profit’s annual luncheon Friday, saying the group “literally works miracles” every day.

Pence was the keynote speaker at the luncheon which serves as the anti-violence organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The luncheon capped off a busy years for Ten Point in which they have been honored by the FBI with a crimefighting award and selected as a model program to develop statewide by Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“The Ten Point Coalition has been ahead of its time in understanding that it’s not just about putting faith patrols on the street, but also about providing opportunities for our young people,” Pence said.

The former Indiana governor also recalled the time he and his wife Karen joined Ten Point for a faith patrol.

“Karen and I saw a program that literally works miracles every day in the evening hours in our city,” he said.

As part of the luncheon, Ten Point Coalition President Rev. Charles Harrison presented plaques honoring three “OGs” – Wallace Nash, Danny Reynolds and Darryl Jones – for their work with the organization.

A better shot of #TenPointCoalition's "OGs:" Wallace Nash, Danny Reynolds and Darryl Jones. pic.twitter.com/SMF5uDejQy — Jordan Fischer (@Jordan_RTV6) August 11, 2017

“Back in the 70’s and 80’s, these guys were part of the problem,” Harrison said. “Now they’re part of the solution.”

Pence said Indianapolis and Ten Point will have the federal government’s support in their continued crimefighting efforts, but that it’s people like Nash, Reynolds and Jones who will most important to their success.

“The truth is, the real work is going to be done by people like all of you,” Pence said. “It’s going to be done in the hearts and minds of our neighbors who take ownership in their communities.”

